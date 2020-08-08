Jan. 22, 1925 — Aug. 5, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Helen Louise Guidon, 95, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.

Born Jan. 22, 1925 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise (Pemrick) Ryan. Helen grew up in Greenwich and graduated from Greenwich High School and moved to Cambridge where she was a stay at home mother. When her children were grown, she worked at Mallinckrodt in Argyle for 10 years.

Helen was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge and she enjoyed painting pictures of different sceneries.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas F. Guidon, Sr.; her three sons, Thomas F. Guidon, Mark T. Guidon and Patrick J. Guidon.

Helen is survived by three children, Timothy J. Guidon of Cambridge, Colleen (Dennis) Saari of Shushan and Kevin J. Guidon of New Mexico. She is also survived by a sister, Eileen (late Andrew) Vosburgh of Latham; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 S. Park St., Cambridge. There are no calling hours.