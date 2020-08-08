Jan. 22, 1925 — Aug. 5, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Helen Louise Guidon, 95, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.
Born Jan. 22, 1925 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise (Pemrick) Ryan. Helen grew up in Greenwich and graduated from Greenwich High School and moved to Cambridge where she was a stay at home mother. When her children were grown, she worked at Mallinckrodt in Argyle for 10 years.
Helen was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge and she enjoyed painting pictures of different sceneries.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas F. Guidon, Sr.; her three sons, Thomas F. Guidon, Mark T. Guidon and Patrick J. Guidon.
Helen is survived by three children, Timothy J. Guidon of Cambridge, Colleen (Dennis) Saari of Shushan and Kevin J. Guidon of New Mexico. She is also survived by a sister, Eileen (late Andrew) Vosburgh of Latham; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 S. Park St., Cambridge. There are no calling hours.
Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Those attending the services are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions in memory of Helen may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.