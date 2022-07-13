HUDSON FALLS — Helen L. (Meehan) Staunches, 78, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

She lived, worked, and played hard, as all who knew her can attest. She loved to be the center of attention, and you always knew where you stood with her, as she didn’t hold anything back.

Helen was born in Cheever, NY, a now-defunct mining settlement. She grew up in the surrounding areas, Witherbee, Mineville, Port Henry, etc. Helen loved to cook and eat, and even more, she loved to share her food with others.

With her husband Robert “Bob” and kids in tow, she traveled all over the U.S. and Europe, stationed in various places while Bob was in the U.S. Air Force. Bob was also her first boyfriend, whom she met in Mineville.

Later, with her long-time companion Lenard “Sippy” Sipowicz, her favorite pastime was dragging poor Sippy all over the North Country and elsewhere to different shopping venues, restaurants, and to visit relatives (he was just fine staying at home).

Helen enjoyed a long lifetime of working various jobs wherever she lived, but she finished up here in the local area, working many years at the Ciba Geigy Plant, and then she worked as a cook at Westmount Nursing Home Facility, where she eventually retired. After retirement, she spent several years enjoying good food and traveling. She especially loved going on cruises with her friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Josephine (Walsh) Meehan, her husband of many years, Bob Staunches, and her longtime companion Lenard Sipowicz.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Depew of Plattsburgh; her sons: Chris (Hope) Staunches of Lake George and Robert Staunches, Jr. of St. Petersburgh, FL; her daughter, Kimberlee Staunches of Ballston Spa; her grandchildren: Jessica Staunches, Robert Staunches, III, Crystal (Murad) Bayramov, Caitlin (Shamus) Ordway, Zoe (Jacob) Webster, Wyatt (Erin) Staunches, Lydia Staunches, Josie Staunches and Morgan Staunches; many nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren; numerous friends (too many to list here); and her lifetime, always-by-her-side, best friend Sally Stevens, whom she has known since kindergarten.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

The funeral service will follow the calling hours at 5 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home.

A reception to celebrate Helen’s life, will follow across the street at the New Life House, 2 Willow St. in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank The Pines at Glens Falls, Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, where Helen spent her final years. We learned right away that they loved her, took good care of her, and treated her like family; and she loved them.

Donations in her memory can be given to The Pines, 170 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

