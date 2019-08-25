Dec. 1, 1932 — Aug. 22, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Helen L. Carr Bryant passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Born on Dec. 1, 1932 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Loretta Carr.
She started her working career at Quevic Vichy. After leaving there, she and her husband bought the Friendly Corner Grocery Store on Clinton Street, which later became known as The Pink Store. When they sold the store, Helen started her career at the Adirondack Trust Company. She was one of the first tellers to work the drive-through windows at the main office and then became head teller, and held that position through most of her 30-plus year career at the bank. Helen served as the tax collector for the town of Northumberland for 20 years. She was fortunate to enjoy more than 20 years of happy retirement.
Helen was known and loved for her feisty attitude and saying what she thought. In her youth, she was a member of the Spa Roadrunners Club (a local hot rod club) and raced go-karts at the track on Route 9 in Wilton in the early 1960s. After go-karts, the family turned to stock car racing and Helen could be found in the stands on Friday and Saturday evenings rooting on the No. 61 and No. 62. She also enjoyed horseback riding in her younger days and played softball on the Adirondack Trust Company’s women’s softball team for several years. In her later years, she loved to go gambling, especially at Saratoga, but made many trips to Atlantic City, Connecticut and even Las Vegas.
Helen loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Although she did not have grandchildren of her own, she loved to borrow other people’s, especially her nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Roy J. Carr Jr.; her sister, Shirley Carr Grolley; and her brother-in-law, Michael J. Grolley Sr.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bryant; and her ex-husband and friend, Burton D. Bryant. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, including Michael J. Jr and Bonnie Grolley, Nicholas and Elizabeth Grolley and Roxanne and Pierre Fonda; and her heart children, Walter and Sue Jennings. Their support and love, especially through her illness, was greatly appreciated.
Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, (518) 584-5373.
A funeral home service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Burial will follow in the family plot in Gansevoort Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Community Hospice for their care and support of Helen through her brief illness. They made it possible for her to pass away in the comfort of her own home. They would also like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and Albany Medical Center for their care and support.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
