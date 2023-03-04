SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Helen Korobovsky passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord with family around her.

She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Boris, and her oldest son, Alexander. Survivors include her brother, Slavomir Vujic, of Belgrade, Serbia; daughter, Miriam, of Bronxville; her son, Andrey (Sarah), of South Glens Falls; three grandsons: Alexander, Jr., Nikolas and Aleksei; and three great-grandchildren.

She was born in Belgrade when Serbia was a kingdom. She lived through the Nazi occupation of Serbia from 1941 until 1944 while she completed high school. During the occupation, in addition to school, she worked in her parent’s flower shop.

In 1944 the Balkan countries were pulled together under the Communist rule of Josef Tito and made Yugoslavia. Being no longer able to hold private property, the flower shop went to the Communist Party, although her family was still allowed to work there.

Being sponsored by a great aunt residing in NYC, in 1952 she was allowed to emigrate to the United States, where she worked as an au pair for an attorney in Westchester. During this time, she met her husband, Boris Korobovsky. They both were communicants at the Russian Orthodox Church in Nyack.

After courting for two years, they married in 1956 in a small Orthodox ceremony. Later she was able to sponsor and bring her children, Alexander, and Miriam to the United States. In 1962 her son Andrey was born.

Helen was always a hard worker. A typical Slavic wife, she both worked full time and maintained her home and raised her children. After she married, she moved to Nyack where she worked as a Bookkeeper for the Tetrad Company, they made diamond styli for record players. Later Tetrad was bought out by BSR and moved to a new location. Helen was promoted to production line supervisor.

Retiring at 55, she volunteered at Nyack Hospital for many years, working in the gift shop, ordering products, and maintaining the books. A traveler at heart, she, Boris, and Andrey took many vacations throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. One of their favorite places was Lake George. Having a neighbor from Gansevoort, they spent a couple of weeks in the area each summer. Another favorite spot was Ormond by the Sea, Florida.

When Boris retired, they made the decision to move north, and bought a house in South Glens Falls. Unfortunately, 10 years later, Boris had a stroke which left him partially paralyzed. Helen kept him at home, being his caregiver for six years, until she could no longer do it on her own. Boris was transferred to a nursing home in Glens Falls, where he stayed for another seven years. Helen was a regular visitor, spending every day with her husband.

She helped raise her two grandsons, Nikolas, and Aleksei, although 18 years apart. Helen loved spending time with and spoiling them. Never learning to drive, she was an expert at using GGFTA. In the summer, she took each of them to the beach at Lake George. Being extremely independent, she lived alone until age 92, when she started to exhibit issues related to Alzheimer’s.

She was a communicant at St. George Orthodox Church in South Glens Falls and was active in the Ladies Society and parish council. She participated at ethnic food festivals and other fundraisers, including the early Greek fest. She also volunteered at the Moreau Community Center for many years. Taking advantage of the senior travel opportunities and working at the clothing donation area. She finished the last years of her life at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY. A Trisagion service will begin at 4 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls with Rev. Gregory Potter, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Moreau Community Center, in her memory.

To view Helen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.