Jan. 30, 1928 — April 17, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Helen Kelleher Smythe, 92, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 30, 1928 in Fort Edward she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Bruce) Kelleher.
She graduated from Fort Edward High School. Helen continued her education at Syracuse University getting her bachelor’s degree then at SUNY Plattsburgh obtaining her master’s degree.
Helen was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
On Oct. 11, 1951 Helen married John Peter Smythe, they were together 45 years before his passing on May 16, 1993.
She was a lifelong educator and retired after 33 years from Fort Edward Public School.
Helen enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking for the family, gardening, playing bridge and pinochle with friends.
She was a member of the Glens Falls and Fort Edward branches of the Hospital Guilds. As an avid reader she served as a Board Member of the Fort Edward Library.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her son, James Kelleher Smythe; her sister, Mary Ellen Nolan; her brother, the Rev. William Kelleher; her sister-in-law, Mary Smythe Spaulding and her son-in-law, Edwin J. Glover.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Anne Smythe Glover of Fort Edward, John Smythe (Julie) of Houston, Texas and Mary Smythe Borden (Ralph) of Hudson Falls; her sister, Anne Gallup; grandsons, Matthew Borden (Chelsea) and their son Charlie of Dracut, Massachusetts, Stephen Borden (Christina) and their children Vivian and John David Kelleher of Saratoga Springs; her granddaughters, Hannah Smythe and Rachel Smythe of New York City; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the recent Pandemic there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the future at a date to be announced.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Helen’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Cystic Fibrosis Northeastern New York Chapter, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd Suite 108, Albany, NY 12206.
To view Helen’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828.
