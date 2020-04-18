× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 30, 1928 — April 17, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Helen Kelleher Smythe, 92, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 30, 1928 in Fort Edward she was the daughter of the late William and Frances (Bruce) Kelleher.

She graduated from Fort Edward High School. Helen continued her education at Syracuse University getting her bachelor’s degree then at SUNY Plattsburgh obtaining her master’s degree.

Helen was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

On Oct. 11, 1951 Helen married John Peter Smythe, they were together 45 years before his passing on May 16, 1993.

She was a lifelong educator and retired after 33 years from Fort Edward Public School.

Helen enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking for the family, gardening, playing bridge and pinochle with friends.

She was a member of the Glens Falls and Fort Edward branches of the Hospital Guilds. As an avid reader she served as a Board Member of the Fort Edward Library.