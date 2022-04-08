Feb. 22, 1936—March 25, 2022

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Helen Jane (Snell) Strich passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022, with family by her side. She touched many lives through her 86 years and was loved dearly. Helen was born on February 22, 1936 in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Glen Donald and Dorothy (Lanning) Snell.

Helen graduated from Marcellus High School in 1954. She graduated from Potsdam College with a bachelor of arts degree in early childhood education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Sorority and created the theme for the Potsdam Ice Carnival of 1958. While in attendance at college, she met Michael Strich and they were married in 1958 in Syracuse, NY.

Helen was a second-grade teacher in Syracuse. After her children were born, she became a substitute teacher at Tanglewood Elementary in South Glens Falls where she enjoyed creating friendships with the families and teachers.

Later, she became a real estate agent with RealtyUSA, which she enjoyed for many years, helping others find their dream homes and forming relationships with her fellow agents.

After retiring, she enjoyed monthly get-togethers with her real estate friends, The Breakfast Bunch. She also served the Town of Moreau Board, utilizing her real estate skills. Helen was awarded a trip to Palmas Del Mar, Puerto Rico, while a real estate agent, which led to her and her husband, Michael, to winter there for 30 years. They treasured the lifelong friendships they made during that time.

Helen loved history and was a member of the Historical Society of Moreau and the Parks-Bentley House. Her interest in researching the genealogy of her family allowed her to trace the family back to the 1600-1700’s.

She was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, taught religious education, and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.

Helen was a wonderful hostess who put people at ease. She loved doing for others over herself. Anyone who met her was instantly cared for and felt her warmth. She thought the world of her grandchildren and loved preparing meals and playing board and card games with them through the years. As someone with Parkinson’s Disease, she faced it with grace, never complaining.

In addition to her parents, Helen is predeceased by her husband Michael Strich, and by her son-in-law Kevin Neenan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sue Ann Neenan, Michael Strich (Silvia), and Pamela Westphal; her grandchildren: Drew, Morgan, and Cade Neenan, Mara, Elli Sol, and Silas Strich, and Max and Ava Westphal; her brothers: Russell Snell (Dorothy), Glen Snell (Sue), and Mark Isbell (Linda); as well as many other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

A Rite of Committal, for both Michael and Helen together, will follow Mass at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Granville NY.

Memorial donations in Helen’s name can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

The family would like to thank all of Helen’s friends for their help and support, also nurses Bonnie Scheideler, Gwen Roland from Glens Falls Neurology, and the staff at Elderwood Rehabilitation Center in Ticonderoga.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.