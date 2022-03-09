 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen J. "Sis" Eldridge

  • 0
Helen J. "Sis" Eldridge

Nov. 2, 1938—March 6, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — Helen J. “Sis” Eldridge, 83, passed away Sunday evening, March 6, 2022 at Elderwood at Ticonderoga following a long illness.

Born on November 2, 1938 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Gladys (Tracy) Hunt. She was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School. She worked for many years as a housekeeper for Blue Mountain Center in Blue Mountain Lake.

Helen married Robert Eldridge on Jan. 25, 1958. Robert passed away on Aug. 30, 2016. They had enjoyed 56 years of marriage.

She enjoyed gardening, cleaning and painting the interior of her home.

Sis was predeceased by her husband and two siblings: Mary Parker and John Hunt.

She is survived by three children: Margaret (Jay) Griffin, Philip (Susan) Eldridge, and Tracy (Araina) Eldridge; grandchildren: Timothy Leach (Jessica Brownsell), Sharon (Tom) Dittiger, Rebecca (Chris) Gray, Brittany Eldridge, Ashton (Ray) Hoag, Allison (Ben) Conboy; her close niece and nephew: Susan (Billy) Walters and family, and Don (Tina) Parker and family; and several great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake.

Spring burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

A special thank you to all her caregivers at The Landing in Queensbury, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

