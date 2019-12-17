WARRENSBURG — Helen J. Lawler, 86, of Orton Drive, Warrensburg passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Harding Park, New York and was the daughter of Agnes F. and Alfred Palmer.

She married Michael L. Lawler on April 11, 1953 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. She devoted the majority of her life to her family especially enjoying holidays and special family occasions. She was a member of the Rebekah’s and Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the congregation and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg. In her later years, she was a devoted member of the Warrensburg Football Booster Club and greatly enjoyed cheering on the high school football team.

One of seven children, she was predeceased by her siblings, Harold, Dorothy, Warren, Richard, Eleanor, and Jeanne in addition to her parents. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Kristian M. Lawler.