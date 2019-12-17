WARRENSBURG — Helen J. Lawler, 86, of Orton Drive, Warrensburg passed away on Dec. 14, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born in Harding Park, New York and was the daughter of Agnes F. and Alfred Palmer.
She married Michael L. Lawler on April 11, 1953 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. She devoted the majority of her life to her family especially enjoying holidays and special family occasions. She was a member of the Rebekah’s and Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the congregation and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Warrensburg. In her later years, she was a devoted member of the Warrensburg Football Booster Club and greatly enjoyed cheering on the high school football team.
One of seven children, she was predeceased by her siblings, Harold, Dorothy, Warren, Richard, Eleanor, and Jeanne in addition to her parents. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Kristian M. Lawler.
She is survived by her husband, Michael and her two sons, Gary (and partner Stan) of Conyngham, Pennsylvania, and Larry (and his wife Jeanine) of Warrensburg; four grandchildren, Brittany Mason of Warrensburg, Jonathan Lawler of Conyngham, Pennsylvania, Krystle Lawler of Latham, and Taylor (Lovee) Lawler of Warrensburg. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews including her best friend, Louann Rose of Dunellon, Florida.
You have free articles remaining.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. John Rugge of Hudson Headwaters, Dr. Peter Gray of Irongate as well as Dr. Robert Sponzo, Dr. Charles Yun and Dr. B. Frazier Taylor of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center for the compassionate care they provided to Helen throughout the years.
Friends may call on Helen’s family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas Pettigrew, Rector of the Church of the Holy Cross officiating.
Burial will take place in North Caldwell Cemetery, Lake George in the spring.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.