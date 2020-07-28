Oct. 20, 1935 — July 23, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Helen J. (Chambers) Saville Bates, 84, of Feederview Apartments, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Burlington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Redrick and Elsie (Doner) Chambers.
Helen was the widow of Robert Bates.
She enjoyed family get-togethers, traveling, bingo and knitting. She also loved reading a good book.
Helen had many jobs throughout her life that she thoroughly enjoyed, her last one being in home healthcare. In 1979, she was president of Ladies Auxiliary Federal Order of Eagles.
While living at Feederview, she made many dear friends. Helen also will be missed her by bingo friends.
She is survived by her children, whom she loved dearly, Paul A. (Noami) Saville North Dakota, Daniel (Mary) Saville of Kingsbury, Helene B. Rockwood of Bristol, Vermont, Harrison “Bruce” Saville of Kingsbury and Susan J. Bates of South Glens Falls; her stepchildren, who she thought of as her own, Larry (Mary) Bates of Florida, David (Judy) Bates of California and Douglas (Anna) Bates of Granville; her 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy Brownell of South Glens Falls, Blanche Willig of Glenville and Georgia Maniscalco of Clifton Park; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will have a private graveside service at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
