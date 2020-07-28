Oct. 20, 1935 — July 23, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Helen J. (Chambers) Saville Bates, 84, of Feederview Apartments, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Burlington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Redrick and Elsie (Doner) Chambers.

Helen was the widow of Robert Bates.

She enjoyed family get-togethers, traveling, bingo and knitting. She also loved reading a good book.

Helen had many jobs throughout her life that she thoroughly enjoyed, her last one being in home healthcare. In 1979, she was president of Ladies Auxiliary Federal Order of Eagles.

While living at Feederview, she made many dear friends. Helen also will be missed her by bingo friends.