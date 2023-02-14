July 5, 1924—Feb. 10, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Helen (Trackey) Havens, 98, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on July 5, 1924, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Octave and Helen (Fitzgerald) Trackey.

Helen’s faith was second to none and she was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. For many years, Helen worked at Fort Hudson Nursing Home as Nurses Aide, even after retirement she would volunteer. She loved being a caregiver. Helen would also volunteer at the Old Fort House Museum in Fort Edward whenever she could.

On Sept. 30, 1945, Helen married the love of her life, Jack Havens, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. They spent 67 years together until his passing in 2013.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, house cleaning and going out to eat.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her siblings: Mary (Fred) Viele, Evelyn (Gerald) Dragon, Jeanette Barrett, Shirley (David) Moore, John (Hazel) Trackey and Edward Trackey; her in-law’s, Clarence and Sarah Havens; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Phyllis (Ron) Lawrence, Edward (Marion) Havens, Clarence (Kay) Havens, Elizabeth (Walter) Doty.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Nancy (Joseph) Porlier; her grandchildren: Matt (Nikki) Porlier, Kayla Porlier; her great-grandchildren: Jack, Colton, Natalie, Carson, and a little girl on the way; her sister, Frances “Peachy” Osgood; her sisters-in-law: Patricia LaRock, Joan Walsh and Connie Havens; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Thank you to many, especially aunt Mary Jane DiFiore and aunt Peachy, cousins: Betty Lane and Edward and Anne Carpenter for all their guidance and assistance over the years. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 3 and Saratoga Hospital D-2.

Memorial donations in Helen’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, 1003 New Loudon Road, Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047.

