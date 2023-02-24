July 17, 1929—Feb. 22, 2023

GREENWHICH — Helen G. Weir, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Washington Center peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 17, 1929, in Rensselaer, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Allen) Deuel.

She married the love of her life, Ernest Weir Sr. on August 29, 1948, in Greenwich, NY. They spent 42 years together until his passing in May of 1990.

Helen lived at 40 Grey Ave. in Greenwich for close to 60 years where she loved to watch the kids play at the Greenwich School playground.

She worked at Golden Folice in Greenwich, NY, as a textile line worker. After retirement, Helen went onto work at Greenwich School as a cafeteria aide. She was often told by Principal, Mr. Ross, that she couldn’t buy food or snacks for the kids but regardless of when she saw a child in need, she stepped up and made sure they had all they needed.

She was a part of the American Legion Post 515 in Greenwich and the Seniors of Greenwich.

She enjoyed being with family, attending her son’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, taking photos and scrapbooking. Helen could be seen at all sporting events with her camera in hand and a bag of candy for the boys after the game. She also loved taking senior trips, going to McDonald’s to sit and talk with the girls, and she will always be remembered for baking the best cakes.

Helen was also an avid gardener who knew every daylily that she grew and would frequently stop over to get lilies from the “lily lady” Julie Wilson of Fort Edward. She always kept a tidy home and dressed to impress for all occasions.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen is predeceased by her three sisters: Dorothy Kipp, Doreas Kopa, and Eleanor Bentley.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Ernest (Debra) Weir Jr.; her sister, Joan Loomis; her grandchildren: Ernest Weir III and Shawn (Samantha) Weir; her great-grandchildren: Quinten Weir, Keegan Weir, Isabella Cary, Emily Collins, Skylar Cook, and Lane Weir.

Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY, 12809. Following calling hours, a gathering will be held at the American Legion Post 515 in Greenwich.

Burial will be at a time and date that will be announced in the spring.

Donations in Helen’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.