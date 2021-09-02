 Skip to main content
Helen F. Fish
March 26, 1935—Aug. 31, 2021

MINERVA — Helen F. Fish, 86, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born March 26, 1935 in Minerva, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Jennie (Dimick) Collard.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Minerva Central School. She married Lloyd Fish and raised their five children together.

She worked as a home health aide for many years with Mountain in Valley Home Services in Ticonderoga. Helen was a faithful member and organist of the Thurman Baptist Church for 20 years. She was faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and friend to all that met her.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Fish, brothers, Franklin Collard, Jr., Thomas Collard, and grandson, Joshua Bump.

She is survived by her children: Larena Cleland and her husband, Tom of Scotia, Aaron Fish and his wife, Kathy of Minerva, Jennifer Jordon of VA, Jonathan Fish of Minerva, Victoria Smith and her husband, Tim of VA; her sister, Anna Tyrel of Saratoga; as well as nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Helen’s family from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Thurman Baptist Church, 386 South Johnsburg Rd., Thurman.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Nathan Herrmann, Pastor, presiding.

Per Helen’s request, please do not send flowers to her funeral services. She would prefer they go to local nursing homes or shut-ins to brighten their days. Also, any expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Thurman Baptist Church or to the Minerva Rescue Squad.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

