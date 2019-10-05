Oct. 24, 1924 — Oct. 2, 2019
GREENWICH/QUAKER SPRINGS — Helen E. Woods, 94, a resident of Washington Center and formerly of Greenwich and Quaker Springs, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
She was born Oct. 24, 1924 in Greenfield Center, to the late Arthur and Nina (Hathaway) Jones.
Helen graduated from high school in 1942 and later married the love of her life, Charles J.E. Woods in 1955 and together they had four children. She was a faithful member of the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church for many years. She served in the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit No. 515, Elks Auxiliary No. 2223, Old Saratoga Seniors Group, and for over 28 years in the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad. Helen enjoyed bowling and collecting antique canning jars, which were displayed yearly at the Washington County Fair. Spending time with her grandchildren was her favorite pastime, as well as watching her birds and working hard in her garden.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles J.E. Woods; siblings, Harold F. Jones, Neva Thompson, Gladys M. Jones and Arlene Butler.
Survivors include her children, Donald C. Woods of Rochester, Bruce A. (Marybeth) Woods of Latham, David G. Woods of Summerville, South Carolina and Joyce (Frank) Kranitz of Quaker Springs; grandchildren, William (Liz) Purcell, Christine (Josh) Greeno-Johnston, Katy Greeno, Thomas Greeno, Sarah Woods, John Greeno and Michael Woods.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband following the service at 11:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Washington Center for their kindness and care of Helen.
Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
