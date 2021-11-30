Sept. 22, 1930—Nov. 27, 2021

ARGYLE — Helen E. Stevens, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Washington Center.

Born in Grand Isle, VT on September 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mae (Fielding) Dubuque.

In 1951, Helen married the love of her life, William Stevens. They spent a wonderful 69 years of marriage until his passing in February 2021.

Helen and William owned and operated Butternut Ridge Farm. She loved interacting with people. Helen was known for her great tasting pies, and she sold them to local businesses in the area. You could always find Helen driving in her golf cart, where she would be feeding her fish and goats. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandkids.

She is predeceased by her husband, William Stevens; her daughter, Linda Zeno (Stevens); her sisters: Charlotte Breen, Pauline Dubuque; her brother, Fred Dubuque.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Glenn Stevens and wife, Debbie; her daughter, Pam Ellis (Stevens) and husband Robert; her son, Steve Stevens and wife Dee; her daughter, Sandi Stevens; her son-in-law, Tim Zeno; grandchildren: Miranda Squires (Stevens) and husband, Rylan, Matt Stevens, Ashley Ellis and Dylan Ellis; her great-grandchildren: Kiana Squires and Shea Squires; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the Washington Center for taking good care of her.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at the North Argyle Cemetery.

Memorial donation in Helen’s memory can be made to the Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

For online condolences and to view Helen’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.