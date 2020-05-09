June 23, 1925 — May 7, 2020
GREENWICH — Helen E. St. Clair, 94, a long-time resident of Greenwich, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Wesley Healthcare Facility in Saratoga Springs.
She was born June 23, 1925 in Albany, to the late Everett and Sarah (Cowan) Clarke.
Helen was well-known in the Greenwich Central School system where she served as a cook and cashier. Her warm heart and smile will be remembered by many children whom she served. Helen loved to bowl and spend time with her family and her cat Angel. She was a talker who loved socializing with people wherever she went.
She was a member of the VFW women’s auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515. Helen was a good-hearted woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Gerald (Jerry) St. Clair, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Charles Kerr, and her brother and sister-in-law, Everett and Shirley (Dessinger) Clarke.
She is survived by her nephew Keith Clarke, niece Gayle Clarke, and grandnephews Ian and Adam Clarke; friends Mary and Lloyd Lamar, Peggy (Pete) Mattison Lindsay and Linda Edwards; her beloved cat Angel.
Funeral services will be held privately due to COVID-19 restrictions, on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834 with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating.
Immediately following her service, she will be laid to rest in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Family and friends can attend Helen’s funeral via ZOOM at www.zoom.us as well as attend an hour of calling online beginning at 9:15 am on May 11, 2020.
Join Zoom Meeting https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//88311748291?pwd=TE1VWUVUN0xMczlFc3BvYk9ITWYrUT09
Meeting ID: 883 1174 8291
Password: 031412
Donation’s in her name may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America, at https:////secure.dav.org or H.O.P.E at www.hopeanimalrescue.org.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
