June 23, 1925 — May 7, 2020

GREENWICH — Helen E. St. Clair, 94, a long-time resident of Greenwich, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Wesley Healthcare Facility in Saratoga Springs.

She was born June 23, 1925 in Albany, to the late Everett and Sarah (Cowan) Clarke.

Helen was well-known in the Greenwich Central School system where she served as a cook and cashier. Her warm heart and smile will be remembered by many children whom she served. Helen loved to bowl and spend time with her family and her cat Angel. She was a talker who loved socializing with people wherever she went.

She was a member of the VFW women’s auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515. Helen was a good-hearted woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Gerald (Jerry) St. Clair, daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Charles Kerr, and her brother and sister-in-law, Everett and Shirley (Dessinger) Clarke.

She is survived by her nephew Keith Clarke, niece Gayle Clarke, and grandnephews Ian and Adam Clarke; friends Mary and Lloyd Lamar, Peggy (Pete) Mattison Lindsay and Linda Edwards; her beloved cat Angel.