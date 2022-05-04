Dec. 10, 1931—April 28, 2022
FORT ANN — Helen E. (Sis Smith) Coon Baker, 90, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with loved ones by her side.
Born December 10, 1931, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Godfrey) Smith.
Helen graduated from Fort Ann High School in 1950. She worked for J&J Lingerie after high school and went on to work for D’Ambrosia Textiles for 20 years until she retired.
She was married her first husband, Clinton Coon in Glens Falls and after their divorce was remarried to Philip “Jack” Baker.
Helen loved to read, spend time with her family, going for rides with her son Bruce, playing cards, and watching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” and Westerns, especially John Wayne movies.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Philip “Jack” Baker; brother, Clarence “Jimmy” Smith; and grandson, Patrick John Stranahan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Barbara (John) Stranahan, Bruce Coon, Dennis (Bonnie) Coon, Nancy (Robert) Duell, and Philip D. (Toni) Baker; grandchildren: Michael, John Paul Stranahan, Barbara Rose, Jillian Fortune, Ryan Robert Coon, Colin Coon, Charles “Chip” Manell, Krista Mae, Victoria Baker, and Reba Baker; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; nieces: Candy Hack, Cindy Jenkins, and Tammy Leclaire; and nephew, Paul Rustin.
Calling hours will take place Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will immediately follow.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Helen’s great-great niece, Kristen, for all her help and kindness. The care she gave her was very special to her. Also thank you to Candy and Sherry for being there when needed.
In loving memory of Helen, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.