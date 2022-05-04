Dec. 10, 1931—April 28, 2022

FORT ANN — Helen E. (Sis Smith) Coon Baker, 90, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, April 28, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born December 10, 1931, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Clarence and Helen (Godfrey) Smith.

Helen graduated from Fort Ann High School in 1950. She worked for J&J Lingerie after high school and went on to work for D’Ambrosia Textiles for 20 years until she retired.

She was married her first husband, Clinton Coon in Glens Falls and after their divorce was remarried to Philip “Jack” Baker.

Helen loved to read, spend time with her family, going for rides with her son Bruce, playing cards, and watching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” and Westerns, especially John Wayne movies.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Philip “Jack” Baker; brother, Clarence “Jimmy” Smith; and grandson, Patrick John Stranahan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Barbara (John) Stranahan, Bruce Coon, Dennis (Bonnie) Coon, Nancy (Robert) Duell, and Philip D. (Toni) Baker; grandchildren: Michael, John Paul Stranahan, Barbara Rose, Jillian Fortune, Ryan Robert Coon, Colin Coon, Charles “Chip” Manell, Krista Mae, Victoria Baker, and Reba Baker; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; nieces: Candy Hack, Cindy Jenkins, and Tammy Leclaire; and nephew, Paul Rustin.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Helen’s great-great niece, Kristen, for all her help and kindness. The care she gave her was very special to her. Also thank you to Candy and Sherry for being there when needed.

In loving memory of Helen, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.