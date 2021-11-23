Helen E. Morehouse

Oct. 10, 1937 - Nov. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Helen E. Morehouse, 84, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born October 10, 1937, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late James and Ann (McComb) Coffey.

Helen was a graduate of Saint Mary's Academy in Glens Falls. She later took a job working for the New York Telephone Company.

On September 6, 1958, she married her beloved husband, Wakely R. Morehouse Jr., in Glens Falls.

A few of her pastimes included puzzles and games, knitting, shopping and, more importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Wakely; a daughter, Cynthia Morehouse; a son Joseph Morehouse and two brothers John and James Coffey.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons Shawn (Tammy) Morehouse and Robert Morehouse; grandchildren, Crystal McLean, Joshua McLean, James Morehouse, Patrick Morehouse, Elizabeth Stimpson, Andrew Morehouse, Whitney Morehouse, Reagan Morehouse, Kierstynn Morehouse and Skyler Morehouse; several great-grandchildren; in-law, Rose Coffey, and her nephew James Coffey.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, November 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 24, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.