Feb. 10, 1931 — April 5, 2020
SCHUYLERVILLE — Helen Cook Fifield, 89, a longtime resident of Schuylerville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Home of the Good Shephard in Saratoga Springs.
Born Feb. 10, 1931 in Bacon Hill, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Helen Lant Cook.
Helen retired from Saratoga Hospital where she worked for 24 years as a Nurses Aid and Physical Therapy Aid. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, her squirrel feeder and she especially enjoyed family visits.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Fifield in 2014; two brothers, Albert J. Cook and Joseph R. Cook; and two sisters, Myrtle Pettis and Ida Gallup.
Survivors include her children, Dennis (Mary) Mikkelson of Wilton, Jake (Rose) Mikkelson and Sally (Chelli) Michel of Schuylerville; her sister, Chick (Tom) Barber of Bacon Hill; five granddaughters, seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the Bacon Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the Bacon Hill Cemetery Association c/o Brenda Cook, 770 Route 32N, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.