Helen Caroline Sander

April 9, 1924—Nov. 14, 2022

GLEN LAKE — Helen Caroline Sander of Glen Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born April 9, 1924, in Jersey City, NJ to John and Margaret (Zimmerman) Leyendecker.

She married Henry Sander of Montreal, Quebec, Canada in Hoboken, NJ on July 7, 1945, and they lived in Montreal for six years. This is where their son Richard was born. They returned to New Jersey in 1950, where Paul, Henry, Jr., and Christian were born.

She and Henry and family then relocated to Glens Falls in 1973 and have lived on Glen Lake ever since. Helen’s Christian faith meant a lot to her, and she was the organist and Choir Director of Queensbury United Methodist Church for 20 years before retiring at age 75.

A very loving and caring mother, she spent most of her time raising four rambunctious boys and then spoiling eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all who absolutely adored her.

With much encouragement from her dad, Helen learned to play the piano and became an avid swimmer. She swam three days a week with Henry at the Glens Falls YMCA where she earned her 100-mile pin and continued to swim there into her nineties. She was also a fervent New York Yankee fan and continued to watch their games right up to the end.

Helen was deeply loved by her family and friends including her devoted Fort Hudson and private aides who made it possible for her to stay in her beloved Glen Lake home until she peacefully passed into Heaven.

Services honoring Helen will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating. A small informal lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to High Peak Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the Glens Falls YMCA, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.