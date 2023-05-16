July 5, 1924—May 7, 2023

ROGERSVILLE, TN—Helen C. (Derby) Purinton passed away peacefully in Rogersville, TN, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 following a brief illness. Helen was born on her family’s farm in Greenwich, NY on July 5, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of Henry and Jessie (Merritt) Derby. Helen remained a resident of Greenwich for many years.

Helen was a wonderful cook, an avid card player and enjoyed the challenges of complex jigsaw puzzles.

Helen never forgot a friend or family member’s birthday and she had the knack for making unexpected humorous comments at just the right time followed by a smile and wink.

For many years she was active in the Home Bureau and took on many tasks associated with the Greenwich Sesquicentennial in 1959.

Helen and Alton enjoyed dancing and traveling the country in their RV attending as many Bluegrass Music festivals as possible. Helen always took pride in the appearance of her home, taking the time to be certain everything was placed perfectly, especially during the holidays so that any family members or guests who might stop by to visit would feel welcome.

Her love of any type of flower and her beloved dogs: Lady, Princess, Dutchess, Ali and Shiloh gave her enormous pleasure over the years. Later in life she enjoyed living in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee with family.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Alton Byron Purinton; daughter, Joyce Robertson Danielski; brothers: Kenneth, Paul, Theodore, Merritt, Harold, Gordon; and sister, Emma Mulligan.

Helen is survived by her son, Ralph Robertson of Troy, NY; one grandson, Chad Robertson (Ashley) of Huntersville, NC; son-in-law, John Danielski of Rogersville, TN; stepson, Darryl Purinton (Cathy) of The Villages, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held later this year at a time yet to be determined when Helen will be interred next to her husband in Gansevoort, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenwich, NY or the Humane Society.

