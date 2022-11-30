April 27, 1929—Nov. 24, 2022

MOREAU — Helen (Bourgeois) Shevlin passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 at The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, NY.

Born April 27, 1929 in Swanton, VT, she was the daughter of William Bourgeois and Olive (Mitchell) Bourgeois.

She married Owen P. Shevlin on Feb. 25, 1952 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls, NY. They were married 66 years and raised seven children.

Helen graduated as valedictorian from St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton, VT in 1947. She then went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree from Fanny Allen School of Nursing in Colchester, VT. Helen met her husband there while he was attending St. Michael’s College. They lived in Niagara Falls, Glens Falls, Corinth, town of Tonawanda, and finally settled permanently in Glens Falls.

Helen began her nursing career at Glens Falls Hospital. Following that, she worked for the practices of Dr. Richard Leach, Dr. Daniel O’Keefe and Women’s Care and occasionally filled in for the “Mill Nurse” at the International Paper Company in Corinth.

Helen was an only child but certainly made up for it by having seven children including two sets of twins with a child in between. Yes, five children in less than three years!

As a result of this feat, she was invited to New York City to be on the show “Two For the Money” where she and her partner on the show won $1,800, a lot of money back then.

Helen was a member of Queensbury Country Club, and both the Glens Falls and Queensbury Senior Centers where she enjoyed playing golf and bridge.

She and Owen were Adirondack Red Wing season ticket holders from the first game the Wings played in Glens Falls until the last. They never missed a game and had every program complete with mom’s meticulous scoring. She also was an avid New York Yankee fan whose favorite player was Derek Jeter. Helen also enjoyed family gatherings and reading.

She enjoyed many family vacations with her husband and children including a trip to the New York State World’s Fair, Thousand Islands, camping (in a tent with seven children), and Cape Cod, to name a few.

After retiring, Helen enjoyed vacations with her husband to Cape Cod, Florida, and Ireland. She also liked to try her luck at gambling at the racino in Saratoga Springs.

Helen was a communicant at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and served on the Bereavement Committee.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Owen, and her son, Kevin, predeceased her.

Left to cherish Helen’s (Nana’s) memory are her children; daughters: Karen Shevlin (Nick Barber), Donna Morgan, Deborah Carpenter (George), and Susan Beard; sons: Owen P. Shevlin, Jr. (Mary), and Mark W. Shevlin; grandchildren: Colin Shevlin, Katie Nadal (Erik), Brianna Babowicz (Denver), Carrie Shea (John), George Carpenter (Bethany), Andrew Carpenter (Annette), Brian Morgan (Jamie), Sarah Morgan, Aimee Morgan (Joseph), Sean Beard (Jaimie), Heather Shevlin, Bridget Shevlin, Megan Shevlin, Mark Shevlin; as well as 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Mame Shevlin; along with a niece and several nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau and Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.