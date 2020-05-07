Helen Ann O'Connell
Nov. 23, 1929 — May 4, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Helen Ann O’Connell, 90 years old passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 23, 1929 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Regnar) Carpenter. Helen attended Fort Edward High School. On Feb. 5, 1950, she married her best friend, Arvid O’Connell at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

Helen enjoyed antiquing, watching her favorite sports team (the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Giants). She loved sitting on her porch and visiting with her neighbors. Her love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved a bowl of french onion soup from the Anvil Inn.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband of 45 years; eight brothers: John, Robert, William, Richard, James, Joseph, Paul, Bart Carpenter; two sisters: Jean Matt and Catherine Gorham: her son-in-law, Dan Smatko; as well as many loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy Smatko and her son Arvid and his wife Joy and her grandchildren Adam Smatko and his fiancé Jamie Kingsley, Eric Smatko and his wife, Jessica, Michael O’Connell and Maggie Lapelle and her husband Tyler; her great-grandchildren: Mercedes and Madelynn Lapelle, and Ashley and Zack Smatko; two brothers: Francis (Doris) Carpenter and Michael (Colleen) Carpenter; four sisters: Sally Trainor, Carolyn Cuttler, Jackie (Mike) Pasterchick, and Cindy (Ken) Baker; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gara, Donna Hopkins and the entire staff of g-wing, for all their wonderful care of Helen.

Due to the recent pandemic there will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations in Helen’s memory can be made to St. Joseph’s Church at 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Helen’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

