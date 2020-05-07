× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Nov. 23, 1929 — May 4, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Helen Ann O’Connell, 90 years old passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 23, 1929 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Regnar) Carpenter. Helen attended Fort Edward High School. On Feb. 5, 1950, she married her best friend, Arvid O’Connell at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

Helen enjoyed antiquing, watching her favorite sports team (the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Giants). She loved sitting on her porch and visiting with her neighbors. Her love was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved a bowl of french onion soup from the Anvil Inn.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband of 45 years; eight brothers: John, Robert, William, Richard, James, Joseph, Paul, Bart Carpenter; two sisters: Jean Matt and Catherine Gorham: her son-in-law, Dan Smatko; as well as many loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.