Jan. 2, 1927—Nov. 15, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Helen Agnes Mary (Carroll) Andersen of Queensbury left this world on Monday, November 15, 2021, shortly before her 95th birthday. Helen was born on January 2, 1927, in Brooklyn, NY to Herbert J. Carroll and Helen A. (Roach) Carroll.

Helen attended Holy Cross Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Commercial High School, and Erasmus Hall High School, all in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Erasmus Hall in January 1945.

On October 2, 1949, she married Kenneth E. Andersen at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brooklyn. They were married for 51 years until Kenneth’s death in 2000. Together they built a wonderful family that included six children: Paul, Mary, Frances, Bruce, Christopher, and Grace. After Kenneth passed away Helen married John Virum of St. Louis Park, MN on November 13, 2011. They were married for 4 years until John’s death on January 11, 2016. John and Kenneth served together on the USS Gendreau during World War II.

Upon graduation from high school, Helen was employed by New York Telephone. After her children grew older, she was employed at Sleepy Hollow Restorations, and later at Scher’s Jewelry Store.

Helen devoted much of her time to volunteer activities including Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the US, Norcort Seniors, Capital Region Destroyer Escort Sailors Associaton (CAPDESA), Westchester County Blood Bank, Lakeland School District Committee on Handicapped and Parents Advisory Committee. Helen was also a choir member at St. Martin of Tours Church, Bethpage, NY and Holy Spirit Church, Peekskill, NY. She was a member of the Parish Council at both Holy Spirit Church and at Our Lady of Carmel Church in Granville, NY. Helen also served on the Liturgy Commission at Holy Spirit Church.

Helen received many awards and honors for her volunteer work. She was awarded Wiccopee District BSA District Award of Merit and was the first woman in Westchester Putnam Council to receive the Silver Beaver Award. She also completed Woodbadge. She received Senior Citizen of the Year twice — once from Norcort Seniors and also from the Town of Cortlandt.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Helen was predeceased by her son-in-law, Alan T. Kozlowski.

Helen is survived by her children: Paul Andersen and his wife Joan of Dayton, OH, Mary Dickinson and her husband Dale of Moreau, NY, Frances Kozlowski of Hamden, CT, Bruce Andersen and his wife April of Hartford, NY, Christopher Andersen of Warrensburg, NY, Grace Denault and her husband David of Newark, DE; two step-children: Barbara Virum and Thomas Virum of MN; 14 grandchildren: TSgt Eric Andersen, USAF and his wife Rasamee, Timothy Andersen, Keri Rooks and her husband, David, Jason Dickinson, Alan Kozlowski and his wife Toni, Tania Corfey, Krista Peters, Eric Kozlowski and his wife, Cheryl, Rebekah Battistoni and her husband, Peter, Davy Arlo Andersen and his wife, Carolyne, Jennie Demers and her husband, Justin, Damien Andersen and his wife, Charissa, Alanna Denault, and Bridget Denault; 19 great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter expected at any time; along with nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Annunciation Church, Queensbury, with Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

It was Helen’s wish that donations in her memory be made to USS Slater (DESA Historical Museum), P.O. Box 1926, Albany, NY 12201 or Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY.

