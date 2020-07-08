Helen A. Gray
Helen A. Gray

Helen A. Gray

Nov. 7, 1926 — July 6, 2020

CORINTH — Helen A. Gray, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 06, 2020 at Saratoga Center for Rehab & Skilled Nursing.

She was born on November 7, 1926 in Corinth, the daughter of the late Rudolph Smith and Helen Pagach Smith.

Helen was a graduate of Corinth High School, Class of 1944. Following graduation, she married the love of her life Adelbert A. Gray on Sept. 22, 1946.

Helen was a cashier for Grand Union for two years before she married. She was the last founding member of the Lutheran Church-Good Shepherd in Glens Falls. Helen enjoyed her 5-mile daily walks, and homemaking but her devotion was to her children and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her sons, James E. Gray (Carol) of Knoxville, Tennessee and David A. Gray of Boston Massachusetts; daughter, Sally J. Wintersteiner (Wolfgang) of Corinth; grandchildren, James Wintersteiner of Schuylerville, Joseph Wintersteiner (Julie) of Endwell, New York and Jennifer Lemelin (Timothy) of Corinth; great-grandchildren, Emily Lemelin and Hunter Lemelin; sister, Catherine Carter of Saratoga Springs; sister-in-law, Phyllis Smith, nieces, nephews, and many friends who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband (1999) after 56 years of marriage and her brother John Smith.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, with Pastor, Paul Wagner officiating.

Interment following the service at 12:30 p.m. will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s name can be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the Corinth Emergency Squad, 101 Sherman Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

