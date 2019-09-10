Heinrich Schaut

July 7, 1935 — Sept. 7, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Heinrich K. Schaut, 84, has gone to join his beloved dog, Ceci, to watch us from high above. He passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Born on July 7, 1935 in Kornwestheim, Germany, he led a life of adventures. He lived in Germany, Canada, California, Philadelphia and finally retired to Lake George. He was a proud Union carpenter for more than 50 years. He loved to take his dogs for long walks through the woods and fields and enjoyed watching any kind of animal visiting his backyard.
Heinrich will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of more than 60 years, Ingrid; his children, Suzanna, Peter and Beate; his two sons-in-law, Johannes and Heinz; as well as his beloved granddaughters, Elisabeth and Belinda.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
He would appreciate your kindness to animals and your support of the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. N.W., Washington, DC 20037.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
