Dec. 15, 1971—May 2, 2021

CORINTH — Heidi Ann (Petteys) St John, 49, of Second St., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. We are so proud of our Heidi. She walked the road to the streets of Gold, lined with many mansions at 9:26 p.m. on May 2, 2021. There to meet her were her dad, Scott Petteys, son Kyle, brother Rod, Gram and Grap and many others.

Born on Dec. 15, 1971 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Brenda (Nicol) Petteys Anderson and James Anderson of Corinth and the late Scott R. Petteys.

Heidi graduated from Corinth High School in 1990.

She owned and operated her own day care business in her home for many years and most recently was employed as a home health aide at the Home of the Good Shepard in Saratoga Springs.