 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heidi Ann (Petteys) St John
0 entries

Heidi Ann (Petteys) St John

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heidi Ann (Petteys) St John

Dec. 15, 1971—May 2, 2021

CORINTH — Heidi Ann (Petteys) St John, 49, of Second St., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. We are so proud of our Heidi. She walked the road to the streets of Gold, lined with many mansions at 9:26 p.m. on May 2, 2021. There to meet her were her dad, Scott Petteys, son Kyle, brother Rod, Gram and Grap and many others.

Born on Dec. 15, 1971 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Brenda (Nicol) Petteys Anderson and James Anderson of Corinth and the late Scott R. Petteys.

Heidi graduated from Corinth High School in 1990.

She owned and operated her own day care business in her home for many years and most recently was employed as a home health aide at the Home of the Good Shepard in Saratoga Springs.

Survivors besides her parents; include four children: Samantha J. Eggleston, Hanna St John, and Hailey St John, all of Corinth and Megean Martin (Tyler) of Pittsford, VT; one grandson, Wes Martin of Pittsford, VT; four brothers: Shane Petteys (Cindy) of Corinth and Kevin Petteys (Jill) of Porter Corners, Dennis Anderson (Malissa) of Corinth and Justin Anderson (Tara) of Corinth; two sisters: Rebecca Robarge (Kevin) of Porter Corners and Jennifer Cook of Corinth; she also left behind her best friend, Aunt Dawn Kloss, Aunt Deb Nicol, and Uncle Bri (JJ) ; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends galore; and we can’t forget her best boy, Hank.

At Heidi’s request, there are no services being held.

The family wishes to thank the surrounding community for your love and support, prayers and well wishes, as well as our friends and family for always being there for Heidi.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How to decorate a cake like a pro

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News