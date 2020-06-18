× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dec. 2, 1933 — June 15, 2020

FORT EDWARD/QUEENSBURY — Heather Marylyn Baker, 86, formerly of Queensbury, passed away peacefully from natural causes Monday, June 15, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born Dec. 2, 1933 in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Edna (Stemp) Steele and spent age 1 to 11 in Aberdeen, Scotland her fathers’ home. She returned to the United States in February 1945.

Heather graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1950 and graduated from Adirondack Community College (SUNY Adirondack) Registered Nursing Program in 1965. For more than 30 years, she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital serving in their CCU, ER and Mental Health units.