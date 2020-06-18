Heather Marylyn Baker
Dec. 2, 1933 — June 15, 2020

FORT EDWARD/QUEENSBURY — Heather Marylyn Baker, 86, formerly of Queensbury, passed away peacefully from natural causes Monday, June 15, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born Dec. 2, 1933 in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Edna (Stemp) Steele and spent age 1 to 11 in Aberdeen, Scotland her fathers’ home. She returned to the United States in February 1945.

Heather graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1950 and graduated from Adirondack Community College (SUNY Adirondack) Registered Nursing Program in 1965. For more than 30 years, she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital serving in their CCU, ER and Mental Health units.

She is survived by her sister Sandra (Frank) O’Keefe of Queensbury and her brother Douglas (Barbara) Steele of Hilton Head, South Carolina. Those also left to cherish her memory are her children: Christine (Edward) Tyler, Avon, Indiana, Nancy (Daniel) Villa of Three Mile Bay and Jeffrey Baker of Glens Falls. Heather’s pride and joy were her grandchildren: Donnelly Tyler (fiancee Kia Xiong), Dr. Allison Villa, Adam (Amber) Villa, Justin (Jennifer) Baker, Melissa Baker (fiance’ Paul Silver) and her great-grandson, James Villa as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public services.

A private graveside ceremony will take place at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all of the wonderful staff at The Fort Hudson Nursing Center with special thanks to the S and G wing staff for the excellent care that Heather received while a resident there.

Donations may be made in Heather’s memory to The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Albany, NY 12205 or The Sacred Heart Foundation, 320 W. Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

