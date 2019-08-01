March 19, 1929 — July 30, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Hazel Mae Trackey, 90, of Seminary Street, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on March 19, 1929 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Stewart) LaPoint Sr.
Hazel attended St. Mary’s Academy in Hudson Falls. Following school, she went to work at Kresge’s (Five and Dime) as a fountain girl. While working at the store, she met her future husband and the love of her life, John Francis Trackey. He lovingly called her his “Five and Ten Cent Girl.” They were married on Aug. 20, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. Together they shared 66 wonderful years, until he passed away on July 24, 2016.
Through the years, Hazel babysat over 48 children and enjoyed every moment. She also was secretary to John P. Burke, who was president of the International Paper Workers Union. For a short period of time, she was employed by Glens Falls Insurance Company and finally she was deputy town clerk, under Edith Amorosi.
Even though she worked outside the home for many years, her heart was with her family. Hazel took wonderful care of her husband, her children and her home. She had an open-door policy; at all hours, you were welcome for hugs, coffee and conversation.
Hazel was a faithful communicant and eucharistic minster at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three infants, who passed away at childbirth, Jean, Jane and John; and her two sisters, Adelaide Duval and Nathalie Hammond.
She is survived by her two loving children, Anne Carpenter and her husband, Edward, of Fort Edward and Michael Trackey and his wife, Diana, of Queensbury; her adoring grandchildren, Blaine Carpenter and his wife, Lisa, of Fort Edward, Jennie Carpenter and her partner, Amber Allen, of Queensbury and Lauren Trackey of Queensbury; her great-grandchildren, Finley John Carpenter and Cora Hazel Carpenter; her siblings, Barbara Lemery of Hudson Falls, Lois King of Florida, June Traver of Fort Edward and Edward LaPoint Jr. of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.