Sept. 6, 1934 — Oct. 11, 2019
BENNINGTON, VT — Hazel Mae (LeBarron) Pacheco, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home, in Bennington, Vermont.
Hazel was born on Sept. 6, 1934, in The Town of Jackson, New York, daughter of the late Clinton and Ella (Starr) LeBarron.
Hazel served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1955, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. After her time in the service, she was proudly employed as an L.P.N. at the Stratton VA in Albany, New York. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, shopping for a good deal, and being active at the Veterans’ Home, where she was the treasurer of the Resident Council. Hazel will be remembered as being family-oriented. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, being sure to always have treats available.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Elizabeth Pacheco; four sons, Miguel III (Rita), Glenn A. “Tony” (Heidi), Gerald P. (Michele) and Todd P. (Lynn) Pacheco; two sisters, Mary Pacheco and Bertha Rogers; five brothers, Roland, William, Gerald, Walter, and Irving LeBarron; sixteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Roger and Arthur LeBarron.
The funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at 1:30 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following at the VFW in Greenwich.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar and Sons Funeral Home, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Vermont Veterans Home, through Mahar and Sons in Hoosick Falls.
