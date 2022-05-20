July 12, 1946—May 16, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Hazel M. Suckman, 75, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on July 12, 1946 in Hudson Falls and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Verna (Duell) Sharp.

Hazel was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and retired after a long and dedicated career at General Electric, Fort Edward. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping and loved to cook.

Her husband, Henry A. Suckman passed away on February 27, 2022. They met while working for General Electric and were married for 51 years.

Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her grandson, Cameron Joseph Suckman; her brother-in-law, John Waytkus and her two sisters-in-law, Rhonda Sharp and Linda Suckman.

Survivors include her three children: Scott (Irene) Suckman of Hudson Falls, Kirk (Randee) Suckman of South Glens Falls and Carla Suckman of Hudson Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Olivia, Andy, Megyn, Mason; and one great-granddaughter, Emily; her two sisters: Muriel Waytkus of Hudson Falls and Virginia (Pete) Kidwell of South Glens Falls; her two brothers: Edward (Carol) Sharp of Victory Mills and Richard Sharp of Hudson Falls; and her brother-in-law, Robert Suckman of Glens Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

Burial will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.