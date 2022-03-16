April 8, 1932—March 9, 2022
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Lord has called home another angel.
Hazel M. Mullen, 89, a resident of Bridgeview Center in Ormond Beach, FL and formerly of Schuylerville, NY, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Born April 8, 1932 in North Pownal, VT she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eldora (Gelinas) Harris.
Anyone that knew her knows she was sweet, kind, and the most generous person. She always put everyone else first and herself last. She worked very hard taking care of her family. She enjoyed going to St. Joseph’s Church, spending time with her grandchildren, taking long rides, and going to nice restaurants.
In addition to her husband, Edmund Mullen, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Marie Rembicz.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Grant) Seymour of Gansevoort; granddaughter, Rae Ann Spinale; and grandson, Benjamin Matthew Rembicz, both of Ormond Beach, FL; great-grandson, Dakota Dunn of Boston, MA; her brother, Harold (Leona) Harris of Hoosick Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Kyle Gorenski, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cambridge, NY.
Friends may call on Saturday from noon-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.