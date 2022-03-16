April 8, 1932—March 9, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — The Lord has called home another angel.

Hazel M. Mullen, 89, a resident of Bridgeview Center in Ormond Beach, FL and formerly of Schuylerville, NY, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Born April 8, 1932 in North Pownal, VT she was the daughter of the late Edward and Eldora (Gelinas) Harris.

Anyone that knew her knows she was sweet, kind, and the most generous person. She always put everyone else first and herself last. She worked very hard taking care of her family. She enjoyed going to St. Joseph’s Church, spending time with her grandchildren, taking long rides, and going to nice restaurants.

In addition to her husband, Edmund Mullen, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Marie Rembicz.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Grant) Seymour of Gansevoort; granddaughter, Rae Ann Spinale; and grandson, Benjamin Matthew Rembicz, both of Ormond Beach, FL; great-grandson, Dakota Dunn of Boston, MA; her brother, Harold (Leona) Harris of Hoosick Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY with Rev. Kyle Gorenski, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Cambridge, NY.

Friends may call on Saturday from noon-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorials can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.