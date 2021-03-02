Sept. 23, 1933—Feb. 28, 2021

NORTH GRANVILLE—On Sunday, Hazel G. (Hoyt) Ehntholt, left this world just as she had entered it, with her family celebrating her life. She started life on September 23, 1933, and was cherished by her parents Lawrence and Zoa (Smith) Hoyt. She would take her place in her first family including 12 children. Hazel graduated from Granville High School in the year of 1951, and spent her whole life locally, and raised her family in Truthville, NY. She worked many years at General Electric in H.F./F.E. until her retirement in 1993.

Hazel’s joys in life were numerous since she was loved by all that knew her. She was adored by her seven children, her 17 grandchildren, and her 31 great grandchildren alike. She played a huge role in each one of their lives. Her calendar on the wall marked with all the birthdays and anniversaries reflected the love she shared with each and every one of them. Her family learned to look forward to her phone call or card when it was their special day. Neighbors and community members have always responded with what a “nice lady” she was. To know her was to love her.