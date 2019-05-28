CAMBRIDGE — Harvey B. Hahn Sr., 88, of Cambridge, graduated to his Heavenly home on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Harvey was a lifetime resident of Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge Union School in 1950. He is the son of the late John G. Hahn and Ada (Murphy) Hahn. He is also predeceased by his brother, John Hahn.
After high school, Harvey was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany during the Korean Conflict, 1951-1953. After receiving an honorable discharge, he went on to attend Albany Business College to pursue a career in business. He was employed with National Commercial Bank in Hoosick Falls. He later went on to pursue a job with Callanan Construction. In his later years, Harvey worked for the New York State Education Department in Albany, with the New York State Museum. Harvey was a member of the Open Bible Baptist Church, serving faithfully as an usher and church member.
Harvey had a personal relationship with His Lord and recognized that salvation in Christ was the free gift given to those who ask Jesus to be their Savior. The promise of Heaven has been fulfilled in his life, as he has met His Savior face to face.
He was a faithful husband to his wife, Alice (Brown) Hahn; his son, Harvey B. Hahn Jr. and his wife, Tashia (Lewis) Hahn; his daughter, Jill (Hahn) Chadwick and her husband, Richard W. Chadwick Jr. Harvey had three grandchildren, Shiloh Robinson, Sarai Robinson and Simeon Hahn.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, with a service immediately following at 2 p.m. at the Open Bible Baptist Church in Cambridge. Interment will be at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
