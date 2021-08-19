Haru "June" Watson

 Skip to main content
Harue “June” Watson

Feb. 2, 1930—Aug. 14, 2021

ADIRONDACK — Harue “June” Watson, 91, died Saturday August 14, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

June was born February 2, 1930 in Japan. She received a Bachelor’s Degree as an Accountant from Albany Business College and was a nurse in Japan at the Army Hospital.

June was a very active parishioner at Christ Church Episcopal in Pottersville she served as the treasurer and always baking cakes and cookies for the many holidays and birthdays. June will be remembered for being an artist, seamstress, baker and cook. Most of all she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years John G. Watson, Jr. whom she married on September 8, 1957; two sons: John G. (Anne) Watson, III , Russell (Linda) Watson; two grandchildren: Sarah Watson, Christopher Watson; and one great-granddaughter Amelia Watson.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Christ Church Episcopal, NYS 9, Pottersville, NY. Following the service all are welcome for a meal and further life celebration.

Interment will 10:30 AM Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

