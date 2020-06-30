Harry Woodruff

Harry was born on Aug. 27, 1925 in Pawlet, Vermont. His parents, Harrison (Harry) and Pauline, built their own house when he was just a baby. He is survived by a brother, Paul (wife Geraldine), from Wells, Vermont. Harry attended Granville High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He joined the Navy to fly! During World War II, he was a pilot on an aircraft carrier stationed in the Mediterranean.

He and Alice were married in North Granville, New York on August 20, 1948. After the war he and Alice bought the Herman and Jessie Smith farm in Pawlet and built a dairy business over the next 10 years. They had two children, Chuck and Cindy, while living on the farm. Alice continued her career as a registered nurse. In 1958, Harry was injured and changed careers to become an air traffic controller. The family moved to Ayer, Massachusetts where he worked at Hanscom Field in Bedford. In 1962, he applied to work at Dulles International Airport in Herndon, Virginia, where he became an opening day controller. The family lived in Herndon for many years. Their first grandson, Chris, was a frequent visitor to their home. Harry and Alice retired to South Bethany, Delaware in 1979. They built their own home on a canal near the ocean. Harry kept busy as a member of the South Bethany Town Council and the mayor from 1989-1990. They entertained friends and family from all over the world. Alice passed on Sept. 30, 2014.