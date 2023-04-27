MALTA — Harry Robert Vitas, 88, of Malta, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Harry served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 1450 of Halfmoon.

Harry was very athletic playing on the Legion’s Over 40 Softball Team for several years and was also an avid fisherman and successful gardener.

In his twenties, Harry bowled in a major league in Amsterdam, breaking records rolling a 708. This triple score total was a new campaign high for the league.

He worked as a Customer Support Manager for Addressograph-Multigraph of Albany for 30 years. Not one to be idle, Harry continued using his skills as a handyman while also working for Miller Paint Company of Albany.

He enjoyed cruising and was a collector of several pieces of artwork.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lee Ann; his son, Shawn (Melissa) Vitas; and three grandchildren; his son, Robert (Jill) Vitas; and two grandchildren and a great-grandson; his brothers-in-law: Joseph (Phyllis) Fowler and Leon Fowler; sister-in-law, Robin (Mike) Nassivera; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who adored him.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Wesley for their excellent care and compassion for Harry and his family.

A memorial Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at All Saints on the Hudson Church in Stillwater with inurnment to follow at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

