Harry L. Ross

May 16, 1930 – Dec. 28, 2021

JOHNSBURG — Harry L. Ross, 91, of Johnsburg, NY, son of the late Arnold and Gretchen (Cleveland) Ross, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Harry was born on May 16, 1930 in Johnsburg, NY. Harry attended Johnsburg School and went on to obtain the rank of E7 Sargent First Class (Drill Sargent) during his 22 years in the United States Army serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Harry enjoyed watching western movies with his 17 year old dog — Dixie. Harry was a fun-loving wonderful man. He could always bring a smile or a laugh. He was very outspoken and there was no question about how he felt about anything. His sister Harriet told the story of her being allowed to the square dances if she went with brother, Howard, because she would get into too much trouble if she went with Harry. He kept the same fun-loving attitude throughout his life.

Harry is predeceased by his partner of 25 years Jeannie Heath; brothers: Harold Ross, Howard Ross and Joe Ross; sister Harriet (Ross) Allen; sister-in-Law Marilyn Ross.

Harry is survived by his children: Faith (Dale) Potter of Fort Plain, NY, Margret (Greg) Martin of Biddeford, ME, Barbara (Rev. Gilbert) Salinas of Muscle Shoals, AL, Arnold “Butch” (Kimberly) Ross of Pensacola, FL and Judy (Joe) Keith of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren: Bruce, Heather, Daniel, Charlie, Melissa (Paul) Marascia, Lindsey (Jesse) Wing, Joshua Martin, Rachel (Shane) Golden, Brian (Mandy) Salinas, Abigail (Jonathan) Daigle, Nathan (Emily) Salinas, Philip (Abigail) Ross, Sarah (Ryan) McIntosh, Lydia (Destin) Culberson, Samuel (Rachel) Ross, Ross Dennison and Caleb Dennison; 40 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Ross; brother James Ross; sister-in-law Laura Ross; brother-in-law George Allen; special nieces: Gretchen, Stella and Penny; many other nieces and nephews.

Harry’s family would like to send a special loving thanks to Gret Kirby for all her love and help in taking care of dad.

Donations can be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd.-Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706

Services will take place in the spring of 2022 at the convenience of the family.

