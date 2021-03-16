Oct. 17, 1931—Mar. 13, 2021

EAGLE BRIDGE—Harry L. Moses, the last surviving grandson of Grandma Moses, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born in Eagle Bridge, NY October 17, 1931 to Lloyd and Alice (Brown) Moses.

He spent his whole life living at the family farm and attended schools in Eagle Bridge and Hoosick Falls. Upon graduation in the early 50’s, he joined the US Army serving in a motor pool near Boston, MA. After his discharge he worked for the Moses Vegetable Farm, then spent many years working for the Eagle Bridge Agway until his retirement at which time he started his tractor tire business with his brother Roy visiting many local farms.

Harry was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Roy Moses and Robert Moses.

He is survived by two nieces: Laurie Moses and Valerie Courville; and one nephew, Leonard Moses and his wife Diane Moses; his sister-in-law, Janet Moses; and many grand nieces and nephews.

Harry loved old tractors, English cars and going to old gas engine shows all over the Northeast.

The one thing we will miss is his story telling and memories of the past and the important things in life. He was a true family historian.