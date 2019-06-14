May 17, 1936 — June 12, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — Harry J. Vanderwarker Sr., 83, of Lake Avenue, went to be with his wife on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home.
Born on May 17, 1936 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Harry U. and Nancy (Burch) Vanderwarker.
Harry attended Corinth Central School and joined the United States Army in 1956, serving until his honorable discharge in 1962.
He married Alice C. Ellis on Oct. 26, 1957 at the Corinth Wesleyan Church and the couple resided in Lake Luzerne for many years. She passed away June 12, 2015 following 57 years of marriage.
He was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for three years and then worked for the town of Lake Luzerne for 25 years until his retirement in 1995.
Harry was a former member of the Van R. Rhodes Volunteer Fire Department in Lake Luzerne and the Corinth Emergency Squad, where he remained a lifetime active member. He also was a former member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post No. 862 of Lake Luzerne.
He was a member of Mount Zion Church of Queensbury.
Harry enjoyed Yankees games, fishing, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and mostly his family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by three brothers, Larry Vanderwarker, Harold Vanderwarker, and Ed Potter.
Survivors include four children, Harry Vanderwarker, Jr. (Shari) of Corinth, Lori Bush (Matthew) of Hadley, Tracy Lucia (Rick) of Corinth, and Karen Vanderwarker of Lake Luzerne; ten grandchildren, Stephanie Palmatier, Brandin Vanderwarker, Heather Romano (Stephen), Courtney Bush (Jason Boice), Jacob Bush (Kristen), Erica Lucia, Ricky Lucia (Megan Briner), Zachary Lucia, Bethany Vanderwarker, and Logan Vanderwarker; six great-grandchildren, Karolynn Palmatier, Athena Dewey, Olivia Vanderwarker, Aiden Vanderwarker, Madison Romano, and Charlotte Harris; one brother, Keith Vanderwarker (Trish) of Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 17, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Luzerne Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family suggests that donations in Harry's memory be made as contributions towards the funeral expenses to the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
