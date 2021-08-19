Harry Herman Ottens, Sr.

One of his greatest passions was running his own carpentry business for over 30 years. He worked with his sons, eventually turning the business over to them. The business expanded into what is now Ottens Concrete in Hudson Falls, NY.

After more than 44 years of marriage, Harry lost his beloved Lorraine in 1999. Three years after his wife’s passing, he was lucky enough to meet his companion, Bette Brown, whom he spent the remainder of his life with. Throughout his life, Harry enjoyed a number of passions and hobbies such as painting, woodworking, stained glass, carpentry, farming and tap dancing. He even coached the Argyle girls softball team for many years. One of the hobbies he enjoyed the most in his later years was singing at many local nursing homes for the residents. He was also a member of The Moreau Community Fun Band.

Harry’s famous saying was “Always Keep a Song in Your Heart” and anytime you walked out his front door, he always told you “to be careful out there.”