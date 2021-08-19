Harry Herman Ottens, Sr.
QUEENSBURY — Harry Herman Ottens, Sr. (XOV), 88, of Old Mill Lane, Queensbury passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born in Hamburg, Germany, the son of the late Herman and Erma Ottens. His younger years were spent in New York City, where he loved racing go-karts and raising exotic birds, both of which he won numerous trophies for in competitions. He especially loved playing baseball and even had the chance to become a member of the Washington Senators Baseball Team. However he bravely decided to enlist in the United States Navy instead.
Joining the US Navy from 1950-1953, Harry honorably served in the Korean War on the USS Taconic, where he earned the rank of Lithographer Seaman. During his service, he went on to earn multiple medals, including a Navy Occupation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Medal.
In the spring of 1954, his mother introduced him to his wife, Lorraine Ottens.
During their marriage they went on to own multiple businesses, including Ottens Offset Printing in Brooklyn, NY. In 1962, they moved to Gansevoort and in 1967 they purchased a dairy farm, named KarLis Farm, in Fort Edward, NY. This is where together they raised their eight beautiful children.
One of his greatest passions was running his own carpentry business for over 30 years. He worked with his sons, eventually turning the business over to them. The business expanded into what is now Ottens Concrete in Hudson Falls, NY.
After more than 44 years of marriage, Harry lost his beloved Lorraine in 1999. Three years after his wife’s passing, he was lucky enough to meet his companion, Bette Brown, whom he spent the remainder of his life with. Throughout his life, Harry enjoyed a number of passions and hobbies such as painting, woodworking, stained glass, carpentry, farming and tap dancing. He even coached the Argyle girls softball team for many years. One of the hobbies he enjoyed the most in his later years was singing at many local nursing homes for the residents. He was also a member of The Moreau Community Fun Band.
Harry’s famous saying was “Always Keep a Song in Your Heart” and anytime you walked out his front door, he always told you “to be careful out there.”
He is survived by his loving companion Bette Brown; his daughters: Karen Barody and her husband Phil of Fort Edward, Lisa Dickinson and her husband Kevin of Fort Edward, Holly Ottens of Schuylerville, Stacey Greb and her husband Brian of Gansevoort, Heather Faddis and her husband Rodney of Vevay IN; his son Harry Ottens, Jr. and his wife Kim of Queensbury; Cecelia Tougas and her husband Matt of Hudson Falls; and his son Keith Ottens and Tara Cronin of Hudson Falls. Harry also had 20 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the Hudson Health Homebound Program, Alexis Mondella, NP, and Dr. Mark Hoffman of CR Wood Cancer Center.
Services will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at Saratoga National Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish, may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
