May 7, 1949 – March 11, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Harry Emerson Fish, 72, of Warrensburg, NY passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on March 11, 2022.

Harry was born on May 7, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY. Harry spent most of his schooling at Shriner’s Hospital due to being diagnosed with polio at such a young age.

Many years were spent working as a painter and in construction throughout the area. Harry thoroughly enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR and western movies, raising hell and time with his dog’s Maddie and Lady. Harry was a proud charter member of the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club Chapter 80.

Harry was predeceased by his father David Fish, sister’s Bonnie Monroe, Brenda Truesdale, Dale Warrington; brother Ronald Fish; granddaughter Kristine Marie Raymond; grandparents Myrtle and Duncan Cameron; son-in-law’s mother Beverly Porter; great-nephew Daniel Bills.

Surviving Harry is his mother Doris Fish; daughters: Kendra (Scott) Raymond, Cassie (Bill) Parks; brothers: Michael (Judy) Fish, Ricky (Lisa) Fish, Gregory Fish (Bonnie Farmer), Monty Fish (Alexis Alger), James Selleck (Crystal Varney); sisters: Jennifer (Daniel) Steeg, Daveen Granger (Wayne Stevens), Tammy Fish (Tony Dickenson), Debra Selleck (Mark Griffin); grandchildren: Casey (Katie) Fish, Korynn Raymond (Ethan Kelsey), Kayla Raymond, Scott Raymond, Jr. (Olivia O’Brien), Katena (Billie) Bond, Kamryn (Sultan) Ramic, Killian Parks, William Parks, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; multiple nieces, nephews, cousins; and close friend Bruce (Marilyn) Terrell.

Donations in Harry’s memory can be made to Shriner’s Hospital, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.

Friends may call on Harry’s family from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexnderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.