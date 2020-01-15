Nov. 5, 1925 — Jan. 10, 2020

WARRENSBURG and BOLTON LANDING — Harry Demarest, 94, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. At the time of his death, he was a resident of The Oaks in Fort Edward, New York, but he will long be remembered as a resident of Warrensburg and Bolton Landing.

Harry was born on Nov. 5, 1925 in Queens, New York to the late William and Mary Demarest. He is survived by a brother, Joseph (Ann) Masters and predeceased by two sisters, Adelaide and Dorothy and a brother, Edward. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anita Shuart Demarest and his children, David (Sandra) Demarest, Hannawa Falls, New York, William (Catherine) Demarest, Alpine, New York, Kathleen (Charles) Barrie, Queensbury, New York, Jean (Norman) Sirois, Franklin, Massachusetts, and Peter (Julie) Demarest, Houston, Texas. Two children predeceased him, Raymond Demarest and Patricia Demarest and a daughter-in-law, Christine Demarest. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Christopher Demarest and Dana Morrison, Miranda Demarest, Jason Demarest, Nathan Demarest and Noah Demarest, Emily Kladis, Elizabeth Burke and Erin Perreault, Alexander Demarest and Maximilian Demarest; and his great-grandchildren, Catherine Morrison and Justin Morrison Jr., Jaden Demarest and Quinn Demarest, Alexandra Sosebee and Emma Sosebee, Mason Kladis and Anita Kladis.