Nov. 5, 1925 — Jan. 10, 2020
WARRENSBURG and BOLTON LANDING — Harry Demarest, 94, unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. At the time of his death, he was a resident of The Oaks in Fort Edward, New York, but he will long be remembered as a resident of Warrensburg and Bolton Landing.
Harry was born on Nov. 5, 1925 in Queens, New York to the late William and Mary Demarest. He is survived by a brother, Joseph (Ann) Masters and predeceased by two sisters, Adelaide and Dorothy and a brother, Edward. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anita Shuart Demarest and his children, David (Sandra) Demarest, Hannawa Falls, New York, William (Catherine) Demarest, Alpine, New York, Kathleen (Charles) Barrie, Queensbury, New York, Jean (Norman) Sirois, Franklin, Massachusetts, and Peter (Julie) Demarest, Houston, Texas. Two children predeceased him, Raymond Demarest and Patricia Demarest and a daughter-in-law, Christine Demarest. Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Christopher Demarest and Dana Morrison, Miranda Demarest, Jason Demarest, Nathan Demarest and Noah Demarest, Emily Kladis, Elizabeth Burke and Erin Perreault, Alexander Demarest and Maximilian Demarest; and his great-grandchildren, Catherine Morrison and Justin Morrison Jr., Jaden Demarest and Quinn Demarest, Alexandra Sosebee and Emma Sosebee, Mason Kladis and Anita Kladis.
Harry enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served for the duration of World War II. He spent many months at sea, circumnavigating the globe. Upon his discharge, he married his childhood sweetheart and started his large family. They lived for many years in the borough of Queens in New York City, primarily in College Point, New York, Anita’s hometown. In New York, Harry worked for the Consolidated Edison Co., at one time installing electrical infrastructure for the new United Nations complex. He then became a New York City policeman, serving in various precincts in Queens, most notably as a plain-clothes officer around Aqueduct Racetrack.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1962, he embarked on the next phase of his career by purchasing a restaurant and bar in Warrensburg, New York. He packed a station wagon with Anita and then six kids and left the city life for good to run Harry’s Chordial Inn, which became renowned as a gathering place for locals, summer visitors and workers and Gore Mountain skiers.
After selling the business in 1979, Harry and Anita bought a home on the shores of Lake George in Bolton Landing. He worked for Warren County as the assistant director of the tourism department and traveled extensively to extol the area as an ideal Adirondack destination. In 1985, he was elected Bolton Town Justice, a position he held into his 92nd year.
Harry was always the showman who had a vast repertoire of stories and jokes and he loved to sing with many bands that performed at his business. Throughout his life, his warmth and sincerity attracted a vast number of friends and acquaintances. He mentored many people in the hospitality business. He was a character with a capital “C.”
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends will gather this spring for a celebration of life. Please consider a memorial donation to the Bolton Student Scholarship Association or the Warrensburg Student Scholarship Association.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.