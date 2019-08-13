Aug. 20, 1934 — Aug. 11, 2019
CORINTH — Harry C. Plummer, 84, of Oak Street, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Born on Aug. 20, 1934 in Galway, he was the son the late Frank and Elsie (Fairman) Plummer.
Harry attended Corinth High School.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951, along with his brother, Frank, and served in the Pacific theater during the Korean War, until his honorable discharge in 1960, receiving the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Ribbon.
Harry married Gail S. Para on Nov. 23, 1963 in Canaan, Connecticut, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away April 1, 2015 following 51 years of marriage.
Following his discharge, he worked various construction jobs until he was hired by Skidmore College, where he became the transportation superintendent for 10 years. He then started his own construction business, and worked various construction jobs until being hired by the Town of Corinth Highway Department in 1985. In 1987, he was elected as Highway Superintendent, serving for a total of 22 years until his retirement in 2007. Harry was proud of two major accomplishments during his term, the construction of the new highway garage and the state mandated closing and capping of the Corinth landfill, which required many hours of dedicated work by Harry and his crew.
He was the founding member of the Mulleyville Snowmobile Club and was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Harry enjoyed spending time with his son and family at his camp, enjoyed his dogs, the New York Yankees, visiting with his friends and loved playing cards and board games with his two granddaughters, whom he was affectionately known as “Pop Pop.”
Besides his wife and parents, his was also predeceased by one brother, Frank Plummer and sister-in-law, Carol Plummer; and a brother-in-law, William Clothier.
Survivors include one son, Thomas Plummer (D’Arcy) of Corinth; two beloved granddaughters, Alison Plummer of Surfside Beach, South Carolina and Sydney Plummer of Corinth; one sister, Jane Clothier of Corinth; one brother, Edmund Plummer (Sandy) of Ballston Spa; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Maplewood Cemetery, Route 9N, South Corinth.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth will conduct a brief service at 7:30 p.m., followed by a few remarks by Dick Lucia and Lane Schermerhorn.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Saratoga Hospital, the nurses from Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care, and lastly we wish to thank his nieces, Shelley Mihalek and Carol Ann Plummer, for their time and devotion given to Harry during his illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.