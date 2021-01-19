Jan. 20, 1925—Jan. 13, 2021

POTTERSVILLE—With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Word of Life Co-Founder, Harry Bollback, into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after 95 fruitful years of life.

Harry was born to Anthony and Elizabeth Bollback on January 20, 1925, in Brooklyn.

Harry met Jesus at the age of 16 at Bible Camp, thanks to the influence of his Sunday School teacher. In December 1941, Harry met one of the most influential and important figures in his life, Word of Life Founder, Jack Wyrtzen.

Harry’s strong sense of patriotism led to his desire to serve his country, so after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. In WWII he fought in the battles of Peleliu and Okinawa and was sent to China as part of a peacekeeping force before returning to the United States when the war ended.

After returning home Harry resumed his friendship with Jack Wyrtzen and serving with Word of Life. In 1946, Harry met the love of his life, Mildred “Millie” Winkler. Millie had also begun working for Word of Life and she and Harry immediately hit it off. Harry and Millie were married for 72 years until her death on January 7, 2021.