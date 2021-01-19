Jan. 20, 1925—Jan. 13, 2021
POTTERSVILLE—With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Word of Life Co-Founder, Harry Bollback, into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after 95 fruitful years of life.
Harry was born to Anthony and Elizabeth Bollback on January 20, 1925, in Brooklyn.
Harry met Jesus at the age of 16 at Bible Camp, thanks to the influence of his Sunday School teacher. In December 1941, Harry met one of the most influential and important figures in his life, Word of Life Founder, Jack Wyrtzen.
Harry’s strong sense of patriotism led to his desire to serve his country, so after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. In WWII he fought in the battles of Peleliu and Okinawa and was sent to China as part of a peacekeeping force before returning to the United States when the war ended.
After returning home Harry resumed his friendship with Jack Wyrtzen and serving with Word of Life. In 1946, Harry met the love of his life, Mildred “Millie” Winkler. Millie had also begun working for Word of Life and she and Harry immediately hit it off. Harry and Millie were married for 72 years until her death on January 7, 2021.
In 1949, Harry and Millie’s daughter, Linda, was born, and in 1950 Harry graduated from the Philadelphia School of the Bible. Later that year they were accepted as missionaries with the South American Indian Mission, and in December they sailed from New York Harbor to share the Gospel with unreached tribal people in Brazil.
Harry and Millie’s son, Larry, was born in 1952 and later that year they were joined by one of Harry’s dearest friends, Harold Reimer, serving in the interior of Brazil.
After a furlough in 1955, during which Elizabeth, Harry and Millie’s third child, was born, the Bollbacks returned to Brazil this time to start the ministry of Word of Life camps. In Atibaia, Harry and Harold Reimer began a Word of Life Youth Camp, followed shortly by a Word of Life Inn for adults. In 1958, Harry and Millie’s youngest daughter, Suely, was born.
After returning to the United States in 1969, Harry became the Co-Director of Word of Life and started the International Ministries outreach. Thanks to the blessing of God and the humble service of a “simple kid from Brooklyn”, Word of Life is now in 81 countries around the world.
Harry also had an incredible love for music and wrote many Christian songs and musicals that were performed to millions of people around the world, sharing the good news of the Gospel.
Harry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to thousands around the world. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Frair; son, Larry and his wife Cindi; his daughter, Elizabeth and her husband John (Nelson); his youngest daughter, Suely and her husband Brad (Cecil); his son-in-law Rick Warken; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He joins his beloved wife, Millie (1927-2021), and his eldest daughter Linda (Warken, 1949-2016) in the arms of his Heavenly Father.
Harry was a proud member of VFW Post 5513 and American Legion Post 964 in Chestertown. He will be buried with full military honors along with his wife, Millie, on Tuesday, January 19 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. A memorial service is being planned for Harry at Word of Life on a date yet to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bollback Missionary Fund at Word of Life. Harry and Millie created this fund to bless and help missionaries, and it has been used for decades to fill financial gaps in Word of Life ministries around the world.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.