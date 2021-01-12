QUEENSBURY—Harry “Bob” R. Baker, 85, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1935, the son of the late Joseph Baker and Gladys Blair.

He owned and operated Bob Bakers Swimming Pools in South Glens Falls for many years. Bob enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Jack Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Baker (their anniversary would have been June 10, 2021); his children: Connie Wineman, Susan Geschwentner, Dean Baker and Amy Cucchi; and grandchildren: Douglas Woodard, Niklas and Kellie Geschwentner, Gage Baker, Brandon Duell, Abbey Duell, and Zachary Cucchi.

Due to COVID, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Glens Falls EMS, 86 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensubry, NY.

