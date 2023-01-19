Dec. 27, 1945—Dec. 17, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Harrison H. Downs, age 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, with his daughter, Nancy, by his side.

Born Dec. 27, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Harry and Frankie (Mayfield) Iverson.

Harrison loved his family and friends, especially his roots. He spent his youth growing up in the hills of West Virginia.

Harrison joined the United States Navy as a young man on June 25, 1963, where he discovered his love to cook, serving his country proudly until his honorable discharge December 16, 1966. After he completed his Navy service, he eventually moved to New York where he married and raised three daughters.

Harrison loved masonry and carpentry and never missed the opportunity to rehabilitate an old home or space back to its original charm. He always saw the best in the world. Following his semi-retirement, he moved to Fort Edward where he enjoyed his small farm and garden along the canal where he raised his chickens, ducks, and goats.

Harrison was a self-made business owner and tradesman. He enjoyed cooking, baking, and eating out. A lover of nature, he also found joy in gardening, farming, hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors, but above all, he loved being with his family and spending time together.

He was a life member of the National Rifle Association since 1978, and a member of Brick Layers Local No. 2, American Legion Post No. 0278, and New East Coast Arms Collectors Association.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters: Carol and her husband, Donald, and Ruth Davis, and his dog, Gracie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Nancy Connolly; grandchildren: Amanda (Brian) Harkness, Elainah Connolly, Marley Hamel, Sarah Hamel, and Nicholas Hamel; great-grandchildren: Landen Harkness, Matthew Flint, Holden Harkness, and Madelyn Flint; a brother, Thomas (Becky) Downs; also, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special cat, Liberty who will greatly miss Harrison.

A brief visitation will take place Friday April 12, from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.

Interment with military honors will be private to the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to his close friends and neighbors over the years and especially during his illness. They provided him with endless companionship and support.

In lieu of flower donations, the family would greatly appreciate any memorial contributions to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, or through www.lupus.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.