May 21, 1930 — Sept. 21, 2019
CONCORD, N.H. — Harriet R. Sorlin, 89, passed away at Havenwood Senior Living Community in Concord, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Born in Concord on May 21, 1930, she was the second child of Irene Lord and husband, Francis O. Richardson, and the grandchild of Emma (Kimball) and Harry Lord. Her mother later married Robert Colby of Bow, New Hampshire, and the family lived in Concord throughout her high school years.
Harriet graduated salutatorian of the Concord High School, class of 1947. While in school, she was active in music, singing in the choir and playing French horn, including the New Hampshire Youth Festival Band and the Nevers Band. In sports, she played basketball and was on the bowling team. She was secretary of the Concord Youth Council and active in the youth groups of the Concord Unitarian Church.
Harriet enrolled in the Executive Secretarial Program at Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she graduated with honors in June of 1949. Upon graduation, the president of Becker College hired her as his personal secretary.
Harriet married Kenneth R. Sorlin of Worcester, Massachusetts, on Sept. 12, 1953. They lived in several states and finally settled in the Glens Falls/Lake George area of New York. They had three daughters, and she enjoyed sewing for them, volunteering with the Girls Scouts, attending school concerts and taking family camping trips.
She worked as the secretary for Temple Beth El and H&R Block in Glens Falls. Upon retirement, Harriet and Ken moved to Canterbury, New Hampshire, where she continued her tax work with H&R Block in Concord, New Hampshire, and later as a volunteer for AARP. They moved into senior housing at Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord, New Hampshire, in December of 2010.
Harriet enjoyed traveling, camping, sailing, hiking, sewing and playing bridge. She visited all 50 states and most of Canada as well as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Mexico, the Galapagos, the Bahamas, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jeanette Anderson of Concord, New Hampshire.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Ken, after a long and wonderful marriage of 66 years. She leaves behind her daughters, Debra Robey of Madison, Wisconsin, Janet Sorlin-Davis of Woodbridge, Virginia and Linda Auffredou of Queensbury; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in December at Havenwood. The service information will be placed up on www.bennettfuneral.com along with the full version of the obituary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Harriet’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America by visiting their website, https://alzfdn.org or by mail, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
