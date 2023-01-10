Feb. 2, 1933—Jan. 6, 2023

WHITEHALL — Harriet M. Wescott, 89, of Whitehall, formerly a longtime resident of Salem, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Slate Valley Center in Granville.

Born February 2, 1933 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Alice (Flarity) Boulett. Harriet graduated from Whitehall High School and worked at Sheridan Medical in Argyle in her early years. Harriet became a stay-at-home mother raising her children and also caring for many children in the local area for many years.

Harriet was a member of Holy Cross Church in Salem and participated in many church activities over the years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Martin D. “Marty” Wescott who passed away in 2016; a son, Daniel Wescott who passed away in 2019 and a daughter-in-law, Diane Wescott, who passed away in 2022.

Harriet is survived by her children: Leonard (Ann) Wescott of Slingerlands, Richard (Cheryl) Wescott of Salem, Ronald (Ann) Wescott of Stockbridge, VT, Norene (Fred) Russo of Leland, NC and Linda (Robert) Toerner of Seabrook, TX. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; and brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem. A reception will follow at the Salem Vol. Fire Dept. Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.