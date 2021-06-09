Feb. 19, 1935—June 7, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Harriet J. Atiyeh, 86, passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 7, 2021 at her home.
Born February 19, 1935 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Elmira (Duprey) and Ralph Peters.
In addition to her parents, Harriet was predeceased by the love of her life, Carl R. Atiyeh; her beloved doxie, Penney; baby brother, Jeffrey L. Peters; and nephew, Kenneth L. Bessette.
Those left to cherish her memory are her adored doxie, Cash; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Jim Colton, who cared for her these last few years; niece, Barbara Humburg and her children, Dalton and Kayne; sister-in-law, Diane Peters and her children, Loorie and Mike; also several cousins.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours.
In loving memory of Harriet, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.