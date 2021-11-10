Sept. 3, 1930—Nov. 9, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — It is with great appreciation for a life well lived that we mourn the passing of Harriet Elsie Mattison, of Hudson Falls, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the age of 91 years.

Elsie was born September 3, 1930, in Hebron, NY to parents: William L.J. Wright and Edna Ely Wright. She graduated from Granville High School in 1947.

On January 22, 1950, she married William Gerald Mattison in Cambridge, NY. In keeping with her love of children, she worked as a day-care provider for more than 30 years.

Elsie held a deep faith in Jesus throughout her life. She was a member of Village Baptist Church where she served on the Board of Christian Education for more than 35 years. Hundreds of visitors to the church’s monthly dinners knew to show up early for a piece of her famous lemon meringue pie.

Elsie served much more than pie and it was well known that no one ever left the Mattison home hungry or for that matter uncaffeinated.

She enjoyed crafting, needlepoint and sewing.

Elsie was predeceased by her husband, William Gerald Mattison; son, Steven Mattison; brothers: William, Grant and Isaac Wright as well as her sisters: Edna Wood and Cora Hoag.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Audrey Sears of Dayton, Nevada; daughter, Sandra (Guy) Spaulding of Cossayuna; son, Michael (Julie) Mattison of Hudson Falls. Also, four grandchildren: Heidi Clements (Damion), Steven Mattison (Karen) Nicolas Mattison, Kameron Spaulding (Anna); five great-grandchildren: Mattison Clements, Kylie, Logan and Emma Mattison and Glencora Mattison.

In honor of Elsie, the family would ask that you share a story about your life with your loved ones. Elsie would recite a tale with the best of them and those stories live on with all who heard them.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow the memorial service at North Argyle Cemetery in Argyle.

Donations in her honor can be made to Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Fort Edward Food Pantry, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.